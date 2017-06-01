Expect cloudy skies, thunderstorms on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy morning in the central states of the country on Friday with prospects of thunderstorms over Abuja, Lafia, Minna, Makurdi, Ibi, Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), in Abuja on Thursday also predicted partly cloudy conditions later in the day.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures of 24 to 35 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy morning with chances of localised rains over Akure, Osogbo, Benin, Calabar, Eket, Onitsha, Abakaliki, Enugu, Obudu, Ikom and Port Harcourt.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Lagos, Shaki, Iseyin, Benin, Oshogbo, Warri, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Abeokuta in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet added that the southern region would have day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning to partly cloudy conditions with chances of thundery activity over Kano, Nguru, Maiduguri and Dutse in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The region will have day and night temperatures of 30 to 44 and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Thunderstorms are expected to affect the central states down to southern cities due to availability of moisture and energy’’, NiMet predicted.

