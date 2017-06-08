Expert advocates culture of positive values in family for national devt

A family affairs expert, Peter Aisagbonhi has stressed the need for parents in the country to inculcate positive values and principles in the family to ensure better community values and national development.

Aisagbonhi, an inspirational public speaker gave the charge in a paper presented at the “Feast of Barracuda”, a family get together event, at LASU Iba Expressway, Alimosho Local Government, Lagos, organized by the Hawkins Deck of the National Association of Seadogs.

He noted charity begins at home hence; the home is a very important factor in the community of men.

According to him, “One of the main goals in a family is for the parents to provide an enabling environment that can successfully draw real strength from our many networks.

“This is defined by your own ability and I must add piratical integrity, to understand what changes you need to make in order to create a good family unit in which all members can share a sense of belonging, ensure effective balance between equality, individuality and good communication, are struck for your collective peace, unity and progress.

“Words must be married to actions. Ideas are useless unless implemented. Pyrate members must encourage the family to action things to be able to progress.”

Aisagbonhi maintained that applying pyratical principles in raising families would encourage a different but positive culture of leadership that is capable of galvanizing the children and loved ones in a new and result oriented direction.

He continued, “By activating good moral values and principles such as guiding principles of pyrates in our homes, it will go a long way in reducing future socio-economic problems, thus, we move to help ensure a better national development with imbibed positive values.”

