Expert wants quality diagnostic facilities for efficient medicare

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

A JOS-BASED medical laboratory scientist, Mr Solomon Chollom, has called for a steady upgrade of medical diagnostic facilities toward effective diagnosis of diseases. Chollom made the call on Tuesday in Jos, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). “If diagnostic centres are upgraded, they will generally improve quality of medical services in the […]

