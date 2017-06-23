Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Experts say firm govt action needed to mitigate downward crude pricing

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oil and gas industry operators have advised the Federal Government to start taking steps to mitigate the adverse effects of a possible downward slide in the price of crude oil to about $30 per barrel next year, on account of likely over-supply into the global market. The price of Brent crude, the equivalent of Nigeria’s…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Experts say firm govt action needed to mitigate downward crude pricing appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.