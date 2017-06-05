Pages Navigation Menu

Experts say MPC might opt for status quo again – The Indian Express

Experts say MPC might opt for status quo again
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged in the upcoming policy review on June 7. 0. Shares. Facebook · Twitter · Google Plus · Whatsapp. By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published:June 5, 2017 4:45 am.
Financial Institutions feel that Monetary Policy Committee will hold rate cutEconomic Times
Why RBI should still wait and watchLivemint
RBI may take a more balanced stance in JuneBusiness Standard
The Hindu –Hindu Business Line –News18 –ValueWalk
