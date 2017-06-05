Experts say MPC might opt for status quo again – The Indian Express
Experts say MPC might opt for status quo again
The Indian Express
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged in the upcoming policy review on June 7. 0. Shares. Facebook · Twitter · Google Plus · Whatsapp. By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published:June 5, 2017 4:45 am.
Financial Institutions feel that Monetary Policy Committee will hold rate cut
Why RBI should still wait and watch
RBI may take a more balanced stance in June
