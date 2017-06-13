Experts slam Guptas’ citizenship as ‘unlawful’ – Independent Online
Experts slam Guptas' citizenship as 'unlawful'
Immigration experts have slammed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's decision to grant citizenship to the Gupta family while he was Home Affairs minister. This comes after the EFF released what it believed was proof that Gigaba had flouted the country's …
Experts: It Seems Gigaba DID Break The Rules In Giving The Guptas Early Citizenship
South Africa's Gigaba says Gupta family were granted citizenship lawfully
Gigaba maintains Gupta citizenship application was processed lawfully
