Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Exploring the World through Bolaji Alonge’s Camera Lens – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Exploring the World through Bolaji Alonge's Camera Lens
THISDAY Newspapers
As a subject, he's complex but unique as his underwater recreational engagement and photography. But there is more to Bolaji Alonge, a man who has made the world his living room. Ferdinand Ekechukwu writes on how he achieved that • Bolaji Alonge's …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.