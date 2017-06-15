Pages Navigation Menu

Explosion kills 7, injures over 60 as parents pick children at kindergarten

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Authorities said seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China.

The official Xinhua news agency on China’s Twitter-like “Weibo”, did not say if any children were among the dead.

Blasts and other accidents are common in China, because of patchy enforcement of safety rules, although the government has pledged to improve checks to stamp out such incidents.

Many parents were picking up their children when the blast took place around 5 p.m. near the entrance of the kindergarten in Xuzhou, in the coastal province of Jiangsu.

China explosion at Kindergarten kills 7, injures over 60

Vinhua reporter said that two people died on the spot and five more died of their injuries, while 59 people were injured, nine among them being treated for severe injuries.

Pictures circulating on Chinese social media showed about a dozen women and children lying on the ground in what appeared to be the immediate aftermath of the blast.

One video showed an injured woman with scorched clothing staggering unsteadily, while others sat on a floor holding crying children in their arms.

 

