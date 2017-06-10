Explosives kill two teenagers, injure three in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of two teenagers, all boys, and three others injured in an explosive concealed in a polythene bag.

The Command spokesman, Mr. Abubakar Usman, who confirmed the development to The Guardian, said the incident occurred in Fadama Rake village in Hong Council, which was among the local governments areas captured by Boko Haram in the state.

Unknown people gave the explosives contained in a polythene bag and ask the two teenagers to take it to their house. But before they get home, it exploded, killing the two of them and injuring three others that were close to them,” he said.

Usman said the Police was still investigating the matter to uncover those behind the incident. A local vigilante, Baba Yerima, said an unidentified driver of Toyota Starlet delivered the bomb to the children, who were playing.

The man just stopped his car as if he was looking for help. He gave one of the boys playing a polythene bag that he should take it to his father, as it contained money and valuables.

The boys didnít know and in the process of taking it home, we just heard the blast. Two kids lost their lives instantly, while the remaining two and one passerby were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospital unconscious,î he explained.

The explosion has forced residents of the area to flee their homes. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in state yesterday in Yola, the state capital, said it has rescued Mumina Hamidu, a 19-year-old lady who escaped from Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest.

Speaking to journalists, the state Commandant, Mr. Aliyu Ndanusa, said Mumina was rescued with her eight-month-old baby on Thursday.

Ndanusa said the lady was abducted in Mubi town when it was occupied by the insurgents in 2014 but managed to escape from the forest to Cameroon, where she was picked up by men of the corps while returning to Mubi.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

