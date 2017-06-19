Export, import activities at Onne command, rises, says Customs

ONNE—Facts have emerged that the revenue profile of the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne command is presently experiencing tremendous increase through import and export duties on goods.

President Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Dr. Ralph John dropped this hint yesterday in Abuja during an interaction with a cross section of the media where he stated that as a result of the strict compliance to the guideline on import and export documentation of goods, Onne port, has witnessed a brilliant increase in import and export of goods.

According to him contrary to the claim by some port users that timber products were being moved Overseas through Onne port without proper documentation, John explained that timber is now one of the major export goods that has been raising the revenue of the Nigeria Customs Service Onne port.

“Documents for timber export are now passing through strict Scrutiny as exporters of such goods were strictly complying to guidelines by obtaining temporary certificate of Inspection (TCI) and other necessary documents through the various government Agencies concerned with export goods including Ministry of Environment before such goods can be allowed for export”, he said.

He further explained that the crop of custom officers heading various units and departments were revenue officers who believe on total compliance to the import and export guideline of the Government in line with the transformation Agenda of the present Custom leadership.

John disclosed that exporters are now made to obtain clean certificate of Inspection (CCI) from Neroli Technologies Limited, a private Inspection Agency contracted by the Federal Government to issue certificate, before timber products are being exported to overseas which was not the case before.

On imported items John who is also President Maritime Energy Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON) disclosed that imported items were now witnessing thorogh examination at the port before being allows to be cleared by the importers and customs Agents.

The Area Controller of the port Comptroller Abubakar Bashiru had earlier told the heads of Customs formations and units of Federal Ocean Terminal Gate that goods passing through Onne port should be strictly scrutinized by officers to block every revenue leakages, he stated.

The post Export, import activities at Onne command, rises, says Customs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

