Expose thieves in your midst, Osinbajo charges churches

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has challenged churches to expose and ostracise members whose income do not match their wealth. Speaking yesterday at the Aso Rock Chapel, Abuja, Osinbajo charged Christian leaders to start questioning the wealth of their members. The acting president said Nigeria will not have many of its present problems if only the […]

