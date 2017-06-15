EXPOSED! Notorious Kidnapper Evans Reveals The Native Doctor Who Makes Charms For Him

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, yesterday disclosed that his arrest would not have been possible but for his charms which failed at the last minute.

This came as family members denied knowing the whereabouts of Evans' mother, Mrs. Chinwe Onwuamadike.

Evans said he had believed in the efficacy of the charms of his native doctor, based in Nnewi, Anabra State.

The native doctor, according to him, is a traditional ruler. He was described as the backbone of Evans’ criminal activities, egging him on and telling him that no policeman born of a woman would ever be able to catch or arrest him. According to Evans, after policemen stormed his Igando residence, where he used to keep victims, leading to gang members fleeing, he had run to the native doctor. He said: “The native doctor resides in Nnewi, Anambra State.

He is a traditional ruler. After police busted our Igando hideout, he told me to have no fear. He said nothing would happen. He told me that nobody would be able to catch or arrest me. I believed him. I don’t know what went wrong.” Meanwhile, Evans’ Uncle, Daniel Nwosu, who is bed-ridden, said he had not seen his sister, the suspect’s mother, in a very long time. He stands as the head of the Nwosu’s family in Akamili village, Umudim, Nnewi.

He said that it was only Chinwe’s husband, Stephen Onwuamadike, who would be able to give account of her whereabouts. In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph yesterday, Nwosu said: “I don’t have anything to say because I don’t know anything about the boy (Evans). If I see him now, I may not even recognise him. “It’s been a very long time I saw him last. He doesn’t come home or visit his maternal home.

So, what can I say about him? You know children have a way with their mothers. It’s possible she knows what Chidumeme (Evans) is into or not. It is the father or mother that can talk about their child. I don’t have anything to say, but I appeal to the authorities to have mercy on him and forgive him. “Children of this generation do not listen to advice; if not, why would he delve into such bad business, knowing the implications. It is because of money? See where it has got him.”

Although Nwosu insisted he didn’t know the whereabouts of his sister, he disclosed that when he heard the news of Evans’ arrest via a phone call, he called Chidumeme’s mother to find out what was going on but she didn’t pick the call. She also didn’t call back. Nwosu said that he had not been communicating with Chinwe for a long time because the woman did not reach out to them.

He said: “I have not spoken with Chidumeme’s mother for a very long time and I don’t know where she is and what is happening around her. She should be up there in her husband’s house, but now I’m hearing she is not there. I don’t understand what is happening. It’s unfortunate and sad. She is just who she is. I have been sick and bed-ridden for a long time. I don’t go out at all hence; I don’t know what is happening around here.”

The long distance ride to Evans’ maternal home led to the discovery of a house allegedly built by Evans’ mother for one of her brothers. The said brother is based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. However, the maternal home of the kidnap kingpin showed a quiet middle class home with a Rav 4 ‘Jeep’ parked in a garage. Evans’ father had earlier said that his estranged wife left her matrimonial home without telling anybody where she was going to.

Stephen also denied the rumour making the round that he divorced Evans’ mother. He said: “I cannot divorce her because we took an oath on our wedding. The oath is that we will be together for better or worse, till death do us part.

Death is the only thing that can separate us. I did not also disown Evans as is being circulated. “He remains my son. If he is given a second chance and he returns home, I will welcome and accept him. It was sad I didn’t know what he was into; if not, I would have been the one to stop him, by bringing my friends in the force to arrest and torture him to stop.”

NewTelegraph

