Expression Through The Eyes Of Efe Okorare – Nigeria Today
|
Expression Through The Eyes Of Efe Okorare
Nigeria Today
Efe Okorare, a professional Artist, was born in 1979, currently residing in Lagos Nigeria. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Nigeria with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (Art History) in 2004. His themes reflect the socio-political …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!