Extra security for Scotland v England match

Robust extra security measures are to be implemented for Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier between old rivals England and Scotland in Glasgow after recent terror attacks in Britain.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) said gates would open earlier than usual — at 1400GMT for the 1600GMT kick-off — ahead of the sold out clash and there would be body and bag searches.

There will also be an outer cordon which will only permit ticket holders to enter the area.

A free bus service will be provided from the city centre to the stadium before the match and will ferry spectators back after the match.

The measures — taken in consultation with police and English counterparts the Football Association (FA) — have been put in place after the three terror attacks this year, two in London and one in Manchester, have left 34 dead and around 200 injured.

“The safety of fans is of paramount importance to the Scottish FA and a range of measures will be implemented as part of an enhanced security operation,” said an SFA spokesman.

“These increased security measures at Hampden Park will include bag and people searches, and may result in delays in entering the stadium.

“Fans should expect to be searched at the outer cordons (five different points) with additional bag searches at the turnstiles.

“To accommodate these increased measures, gates will now open at 3pm (1400GMT), half an hour earlier than originally planned.

“Fans are reminded that the match is sold out and are therefore encouraged to arrive early to ensure that they are in their seats for kick-off.”

