Ezenwa: Poor Record Against Super Eagles Will Fire Up Bafana Bafana

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has admitted that South Africa’s poor record of not having beaten Nigeria in a competitive game will make Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier a very difficult match, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles have won seven of their twelve meetings with the Bafana Bafana with the South Africans’ only win coming in the friendly Nelson Mandela Challenge in November 2004 which the Bafana Bafana won 2-1.

“We understand the rivalry between both countries and I know this game will be very difficult for both teams,” Ezenwa, who was on duty in Nigeria’s two friendlies against Corsica and Togo on May 26 and June 1 respectively, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We (Nigeria and South Africa) both missed the last Nations Cup in Gabon, and we in particular the last two editions so we’re not ready to miss out again. The boys are hungry for success.

“They are desperate to beat us having not defeated us in a competitive game and we heard they had someone follow our preparations in France.”

South Africa’s national team are expected to arrive Nigeria on Wednesday, June 7.

Meanwhile the Eagles hit the gym on Tuesday for a light training session after an open training earlier in the morning.

The post Ezenwa: Poor Record Against Super Eagles Will Fire Up Bafana Bafana appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria.

