FAAN, aviation agencies implement `Executive Order’

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other aviation agencies have commenced the implementation of the ‘executive order’ on ease of doing business at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on May 18 signed three orders on ease of doing business in the country. When the News Agency of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

