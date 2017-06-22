FAAN says airports ready for Sallah rush

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured air travellers that all the airports under its management are ready for the increased traffic during the Sallah celebrations. FAAN’s acting General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said all logistics were in place for in-bound and out-bound travellers. “Airport security and other logistics have been […]

FAAN says airports ready for Sallah rush

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

