FAAN says airports ready for Sallah rush

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured air travellers that all the airports under its management are ready for the increased traffic during the Sallah celebrations. FAAN’s acting General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said all logistics were in place for in-bound and out-bound travellers. “Airport security and other logistics have been […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

