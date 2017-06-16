FAAN Test-Runs Upgraded Safety Scanner At Lagos Airport – The Tide
|
Guardian
|
FAAN Test-Runs Upgraded Safety Scanner At Lagos Airport
The Tide
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has carried out a test-run on an upgraded baggage scanner machine that could detect explosives, narcotics and other prohibited items at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The Managing …
Executive Order as Change Agent
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!