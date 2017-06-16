FAAN to Deploy New Safety Scanner at Major Airports

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has carried out a test-run on an upgraded baggage scanner machine that can detect explosives, narcotics and other prohibited items at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

After the test-run, it is expected that the equipment would be deployed to major airports in the country.

According to the spokesperson of the agency, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, this is to boost safety and security programmes around the country’s airports.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Mr. Saleh Dunoma said that his interest is to ensure the airports are safe and secure, protect lives and provide machines of immense benefits to airlines and all our stakeholders.

He said the scanner was intended to complement the Executive Order recently issued, by the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and also to assist the operations of other agencies at the airport, making them more efficient.

“Our intent is to deploy these scanners to our international airports but this depends on the outcome of its performance in Lagos,” Dunoma said.

Supplier of the machine, Akin Mustapha explained: “This is an Astrophysics Baggage Scanner which is manufactured in California, USA. It will identify hidden threats in carry-on items and checked-in baggage at airports. It has high penetration steel and it can detect explosives and narcotics. It has six colour generation and that enables it to do a proper analysis of objects that go into it, better than others. It is highly reliable and very sensitive. In other airports around the world, they are taking away other machines and replacing them with this machine (Astrophysics) for upgrade and efficiency.”

Mustapha also said with Superior image quality and innovative features including Six Color Imaging for increased object identification and Screener Assist for automatic programmable detection, Astrophysics provides operators with the advanced tools required for quick and reliable airport screening.

FAAN said it is committed to putting all necessary measures in place in line with international aviation standards and recommended best practices to enhance safety and security at the airports.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

