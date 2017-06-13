Fabio Capello hits China for Jiangsu Suning job

Fabio Capello has arrived in China ahead of his latest assignment, with supporters of new club Jiangsu Suning waiting at the airport to greet the high-profile Italian manager with open arms.

Capello agreed to become the new boss of the Chinese Super League side on Sunday, joining former Premier League managers Luis Felipe Scolari, Andre Villas-Boas, Gus Poyet and Felix Magath in China.

The 70-year-old Italian, who managed the England national team for four years before resigning in 2012, was visibly delighted by his reception at Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

Capello landed ahead of his new adventure alongside his assistant Gianluca Zambrotta with the former Italy full-back draped in a the light blue and white scarf on arrival.

The former Real Madrid, Roma, AC Milan and Juventus manager received a large bouquet of flowers and a scarf of his own from the jubilant Suning supporters that filled the airport.

Capello was also joined by former Italy international and Brescia manager Cristian Brocchi, who will now form part of his coaching staff as they bid to kick-start Jiangsu Suning’s season.

The club are currently third from bottom in the Chinese Super League after gaining just eight points from their first 12 games.

Capello follows in the footsteps of the likes of countrymen Marcello Lippi and Fabio Cannavaro by taking the reins at a Chinese club.

Lippi helped lead Guangzhou to the top of the Chinese game and is now in charge of the national team, which is struggling to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

England reached the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup under Capello before a heavy defeat by Germany, and the Italian resigned two years later after John Terry was stripped of the captaincy.

The post Fabio Capello hits China for Jiangsu Suning job appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

