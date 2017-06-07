Facebook Founder meets founder of Nigerian all-female Facebook group

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday hosted Nigeria’s Lola Omolola, the founder of a private Facebook group called Female in Nigeria. FIN was founded in 2015 by Ms. Omolola, as a movement of women focused on building compassion and providing support for one another, with the goal of having up to 1000 members in the …

The post Facebook Founder meets founder of Nigerian all-female Facebook group appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

