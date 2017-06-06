Facebook, VConnect to empower service sector businesses

VConnect is working with Facebook to equip SMEs in the service sector with the know-how required to significantly increase revenues, acquire new customers, stay ahead of the competition and leverage both the VConnect and Facebook platforms for their business growth.

This free one-day event is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2017 in Ikeja, Lagos for 100 SMEs across the sector.

This event is part of Facebook’s ‘Boost your Business’ initiative, a programme designed to educate SMEs on how to use digital platforms for business growth.

Commenting, Naveen Luthra, Head, Growth and Monetization, VConnect, said: “SMEs form the backbone of Nigeria and their growth would augur well for the Nigerian economy.”

Through this series of SME Conferences, we would like to equip businesses to get better ‘access to the market’, to get more customers. We value the partnership with Facebook for this conference, to jointly empower SMEs through the digital medium.”

The post Facebook, VConnect to empower service sector businesses appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

