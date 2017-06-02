Failure to conduct LG election in Oyo, bane of grassroots development – Accord chieftain, Adeniran

Former Commissioner for education in Oyo State and Secretary of the state chapter of Accord Party, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran has said non-enthronement of democracy at the grassroots level is the major bane of local government development. He said this was causing political apathy among the people of the state. Adeniran made the disclosure while […]

Failure to conduct LG election in Oyo, bane of grassroots development – Accord chieftain, Adeniran

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

