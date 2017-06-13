Fair Behavior, Panacea To Nigria’s Teething Problems – Murphy

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

The convener of Fair Behavior Initiative and Citizens Campaign Against Poverty and Corruption (CAPAC), Ray Morphy has said that the basic solution to the myriad of issues currently bedevilling the nation is premised on the lack of fair behavior both on the path of leaders and the led.

Murphy further stated that the adoption of fair practices by society is not only logical and necessary, it is an investment that yields the dividend of a better society for all and is the panacea to the nation’s teething problems.

The social crusader stated this while speaking to journalists during the commencement of a campaign for a just, fair and more humane society in Abuja, yesterday.

Murphy said: ” We at Fair Behaviour Initiative believe that the basic solution to all the problems of human society is located within the context of interpersonal interactions. We know that once a majority adopt fairness in their dealings with one another, human society will automatically change for the better.

“This is the difference between countries of Europe and Africa. The so-called good countries recognize their citizens as assets and treat them fairly while others regards thiers as burden and thus treat them as a burden”.

He summed up that ” fair treatment of one another and fair behaviour is the major difference between a good society and a bad one. Once wewee adopt fairness as a social principle, then our group and individual lives become immeasurably better, then our society and nation will regain its lost glory”.

