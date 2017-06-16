FAITH SIGNAL | No Limit Praise Culture Debuts in Abuja Sunday 18th June

The much anticipated No Limit Praise Culture will debut in the city of Abuja this Sunday 18th June 2017 by 5pm.

No Limit is a project put together by Sentinel Evangelical Outreach and GMGInitiatives.

The project is aimed at showing the limitless power of “The God of More.”

In a chat with SIGNAL, Convener of the The No Limit Praise Culture, Pastor Augustine Makanjuola described the initiative as “a worship concert; where people come to experience The God of More Than Enough.”

The concert will hold by 5.PM at The Porch in Maitama, a Zero Alcohol Club and a place to unwind with the right ambience for clean arts, real life issue discussions, themed gatherings, music, dance and networking. The Porch is situated at the Omega Events Arena, IBB Boulevard, Minister’s Hill,

Maitama, Opposite National Lottery Fund, Abuja, Nigeria.

For enquiries please call: 08068381762, 07037397899

