Fake pharmacist jailed 5 years in Lagos

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 37-year- old pharmacy attendant, Chohwora Anthony, to five years imprisonment for impersonating a pharmacist. The court pronounced the verdict after the accused pleaded guilty to impersonating Mr Makanjuola Mogbonjuola Emmanuel, a pharmacist. He forged the annual licence no.

