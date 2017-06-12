Pages Navigation Menu

Falana accuses APC of denying Electoral promises

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Popular lawyer and activist, Femi Falana , SAN, on Monday took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for denying its electoral promises. Falana spoke at the June 12 event organized by the APC-led government in Ondo State. Falana said the APC promised to initiate action on restructuring the country. The minister of Information […]

