Falana petitions Osinbajo over continued detention of Elzakzaky – Vanguard

Falana petitions Osinbajo over continued detention of Elzakzaky
Lagos lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has petitioned the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, over the continued detention of leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem Elzakzaky, and his wife, Zeinab, despite court orders, saying they should be …
