Falana writes Osinbajo, calls for release of El-Zakzaky, Dasuki

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has written to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo calling for the immediate release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and the cleric’s wife, Zeinab, from illegal custody. In addition to the demand for the release of the couple, […]

