Fame brings me negative attention from guys – Uche Ogbodo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Fame brings me negative attention from guys – Uche Ogbodo
Vanguard
Light-skinned and provocative actress, Uche Ogbodo ranks in the upper reef of the ocean when it comes to acting. She has seen it all, done it all but not without some scars to show for it. Her marriage to a footballer husband, was fraught with …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!