Family business : Shatta Wale features son and baby-mama on new song “Go Shordy” – Pulse.com.gh
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Family business : Shatta Wale features son and baby-mama on new song "Go Shordy"
Pulse.com.gh
Shatta Movement Family frontman, Shatta Wale turns his music career into a family business as he drops a new single featuring his son, Alexander Majesty and baby-mama, Shatta Michy. Produced by Keena GH, Majesty opened the floor with an inaudible …
MANASSEH'S FOLDER: A dentist bride, naked dancers and what I said
Shatta Wale celebrates Fathers' Day with Joy
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!