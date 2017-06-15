Family demands justice over death of 2 teenagers in Delta

The Omagbemi family in Warri, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) to investigate the mysterious death of their nephew, Samson.

Mr Henry Omagbemi led the bereaved family on Thursday to the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Warri to brief newsmen on the incident.

Henry said that their nephew died alongside his colleague identified as Darlington Taire both students of Challenge Secondary, Kolokolo in Uvwie.

He said that the duo left home on June 12, in company of their colleagues to “cool off ’’ in a popular hotel (name withheld) in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta and did not return home.

He alleged that the deceased were led by one of their teachers identified as Robinson, to go and swim after they had successfully written their Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE).

“The matter was first reported at Enerhen Police Station by Rolland and Marcus Omagbemi when they noticed that our nephew was missing on Monday, June 12.

“They later informed the larger Omagbemi family who in turn set up a search party to visit all the police stations around to check if they were in their custody.

“On June 13, we searched the swimming pool of the hotel and other places with security men on guard and staff of the hotel to no avail.

“We were later called by Ebrumede Police Station in Uvwie to come and identify the corpses lying down in their station.

“On getting to the station, the management, staff of the hotel and police officers tendered a blurred photograph but we insisted that we must see our child, Samson.

“After so much argument, two police officers led us to Central Hospital, Warri mortuary where we identified our nephew, Samson and his friend Taire.

“They did not look like people who were in the pool as they bled from their mouths and the faces.

“If somebody is drowned in the swimming pool, you will see some signs of swollen stuff,” he said.

Mr Morrison Taire, the father of Darlington called for justice over the demise of the two students who were aged 15.

“We want justice to be done; their death looks mysterious to us; we want the truth.

“Covering somebody’s corpse or taking somebody’s corpse to the mortuary without the knowledge of his people is suspicious.” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on phone that he could not comment on the incident now.

“Until I have done my investigation, I cannot comment on it.

“I have to contact the Warri Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ebrumede police station for details before I can comment,” he said.

