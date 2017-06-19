Fani Kayode Blows Hot Calls Lai Mohammed Old Fool Says He May Not Make Heaven

The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the recent interview granted on Channels Television by the information and culture minister Lai Mohammed. Fani-Kayode in this piece also condemned the continued detention of the former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki and the leaders of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

I watched the Minister Information and Culture Lai (aka Lie) Mohammed’s ‘Politics Today’ interview with Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television a few days ago and I felt sorry for Nigeria. I couldn’t help wondering why Channels Television keeps offering its respected platform to this shameless old fool to beam, broadcast and perpetuate unadulterated falsehood to the Nigerian people and to tell specious lies.

The whole thing is simply incredulous. During the course of that interview he told one big lie after the other with such ease and without batting an eyelid. I really do wonder how this man sleeps at night. I guess such things come naturally to him.

The post Fani Kayode Blows Hot Calls Lai Mohammed Old Fool Says He May Not Make Heaven appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

