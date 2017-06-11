Fani-Kayode: PDP Governors, Other Stakeholders will Leave the Party if Sheriff Wins

Bennett Oghifo

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would cease to exist if Ali Modu Sheriff, a leader of one of its factions wins at the Supreme Court.

“Let me make this abundantly clear. If Ali Modu Sheriff manages to win at the Supreme Court, that will be the end of the PDP as we know it,” Femi fani-Kayode, a member of PDP said in a statement saturday.

The former minister was reacting to statement by one of the PDP governors, who spoke on condition of anonymity that governors elected on the platform of the party had resolved to respect the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict and remain in the party.

“The Governor that told THISDAY on Thursday that all the other governors would stay in the party and that they would prevail on Fayose and Wike to stay as well.

“He is lying to you. I am in touch with every PDP Governor and I know their mind. I also know the minds of all the other key leaders in the party and the various blocks and forums. We shall all stand together with all the other major stakeholders in the party and leave the party for Sheriff, if push comes to shove.

“We will never and can never stay with Sheriff because there is no fellowship between light and darkness. We know who the Governor you spoke to is and he is the only one with Sheriff. No-one else will have anything to do with that creature. We consider him to be a political leper and a serial traitor. Ninety five per cent of the PDP is with Makarfi and that is where we shall remain.

“If, in the unlikely event, Ali Modu Sheriff and those in the APC Federal Government that sent him to destroy our party manage to win at the Supreme Court, we shall all leave the hollow carcass of the PDP for him and jointly and collectively go to another party in order to fight the APC. Politics is about people and not about destroying opposing platforms. If the Buhari administration manages to destroy the PDP with their mole Sheriff, we will resurrect the party in another name, stand together and fight them both.

“People are fed up with this government and despite their evil plans and desperate efforts to kill the opposition, steal our party platform and discredit, humiliate, harass and jail all our leaders we shall take them on in 2019 and send them packing. There can be no compromise with the power-drunk Ali Modu Sheriff,” Fani-Kayode said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

