Fani-Kayode reveals who killed Abiola, planned Chibok girls’ kidnap

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has provided more details of what led to the death of self-acclaimed winner of the June 12 Presidential Election, late MKO Abiola. In a post he shared on Facebook, Fani-Kayode claimed that Susan Rice served Abiola the tea that killed him. He said the politician died as a result […]

The post Fani-Kayode reveals who killed Abiola, planned Chibok girls’ kidnap appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

