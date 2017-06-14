Pages Navigation Menu

Fans Accuse Oge Okoye Of Flaunting Butt Pad, Actress Reacts

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye came under heavy criticism earlier today after she shared a photo online which led her fans to believe her backside is far from natural. The actress who was some months ago embroiled in an Instagram dog theft scandal was not spared as fans came all out for her. Read some of…

The post Fans Accuse Oge Okoye Of Flaunting Butt Pad, Actress Reacts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

