Fans Blast Lanre Gentry For Shading Mercy Aigbe

Unless you have been living under the rock, you should know that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to hotelier Lanre Gentry has crashed over alleged domestic violence and cheating! Lanre took to a comedy skit about violence and trolled his ex Mercy! Source: Instagram

The post Fans Blast Lanre Gentry For Shading Mercy Aigbe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

