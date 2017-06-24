Fans Blast Tonto Dike Over Marriage Crisis As She Grants New Interview

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, is not having it good with her fans again as it seems the love has waned. This was made evident as fans called her out after a recent interview which she granted on her failed marriage to Dr. Olakunle Churchill. Recall that the actress had some days ago claimed she was…

The post Fans Blast Tonto Dike Over Marriage Crisis As She Grants New Interview appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

