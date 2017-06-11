Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fans Turn Whistleblowers As Kcee Displays Wads Of Cash On Social Media

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Coming after he was called out months ago for stealing a photo of someone’s stack of dollars and passing it off as his own on Instagram, Five Star Music singer, Kcee is apparently trying to pass a message or over-shadow a previous brouhaha!! The 38-year-old Ajegunle born shared a video of him pulling out bundles …

The post Fans Turn Whistleblowers As Kcee Displays Wads Of Cash On Social Media appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.