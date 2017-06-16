Farmer arraigned for allegedly stabbing man to death

Sokoto – A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court, on Friday remanded in prison custody a 38-year-old farmer, Aliyu Adamu, accused of stabbing one Nura Isiah to death.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Na’allah Jibo told the court that one Haliru Isiah of No. 32 Mojiyo Road, Sokoto reported the matter at Kwanni Divisional police headquarters.

Jibo said the report showed that on Jan. 1, the accused of Kofa Area, Sokoto, criminally conspired with two others now at large, and attacked the deceased with knives.

He said that those at large are Guti Mohammad and Lukman Soja.

The prosecutor said the accused went to the deceased’s shop at Old Market and stabbed him in the stomach, adding that the man was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, where he was confirmed dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that accused is facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under section 97 and 224 of the penal code law.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Abubakar Adamu ordered for the remand of the accused in prison custody, because the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

He said the accused would remain in custody until the case was properly transferred to the State High Court, for hearing.

The post Farmer arraigned for allegedly stabbing man to death appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

