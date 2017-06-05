Farmers Harps On Need For Less Bureaucracy On Agric Policy Implementation

By OMONU YAX-NELSON, Abuja

The Nigeria Farmer’s Group and Cooperative Society has harped on the

need for less bureaucracy in the implementation of government policies

on Agriculture. The National Coordinator of the Group, Retson Tedheke

said this, Thursday , while addressing newsmen after a media tour of

the Group’s 1000 hectare farm located at Gaati, along Keffi-Akwanga

road, Nasarawa State

Tedheke identified challenges facing Nigerian farmers as slow response

of government agencies to farmer’s needs. He said while expecting

government agency like the CBN to intervene in their farming

activities, the Group has decided to start plough and cultivating with

the little resources available to it.

“…Because if we wait for them, the season will come and go and, as you

know, farming depends on rains.”

The NFG Coordinator said, the Group expects to engage in both rainy

and dry season farming. “…They have also promised to dam part of this

area, so that we can have artificial water for dry season farming.

Because we are going to farm both rainy and dry season.”

He bemoaned a situation whereby, monies are given to commercial banks,

who will in turn, loan it to farmers and cut-throat interest rate.

“For CBN to give money to commercial banks before giving it to farmer

at cut-throat interest rate, is a “great disservice.’ What is wrong

with the CBN coming to the farm site to inspect what is on ground, if

they are satisfied, they can now go ahead and allocate resources based

on what they have seen, instead of giving it to commercial banks?”

Tedheke revealed that farm project is capital intensive for Groups to

finance from lean purse available. He charge the CBN, through The

Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System For Agricultural Lending,

NIRSAL, to rise up to its responsibilities by intervening ‘in good

time.’ So, that Nigeria can begin to dissipate her huge food import

bill.

The Group acknowledged that farming was a gold mine but insisted the

cost of opening up farmlands is huge. They solicit for sustained

government support in opening up of more farmlands.

Tedheke observed that the concept of economic nationalism which is at

the heart of how countries grow, will be mirage, except Nigeria move

quickly to prioritize Agriculture. He emphasised that the Group

intends to replicate the two farms it currently has in all the

geo-political zones of the country.

He revealed that the group’s innovative farming has become a uniting

force for Nigerians both at home and in Diaspora. “This noble idea

must be given all the support it requires to succeed. This is a Centre

of ‘national unity.’ All our cooperative members are Nigerians at home

abroad.”

