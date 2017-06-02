Pages Navigation Menu

Fashionista Urban Ratibu to hold fashion night in South Africa

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Ratibu Urban

Fashionista Urban Ratibu has extended his white party beyond Ugandan borders.

News coming in indicates that Ratibu will be holding the Urban white party, which he was previously holding in Kampala, in South Africa later this year.

The event that is intended to unite Ugandans in South Africa is slated for 28th October in Pretoria.

According to Urban Ratibu, the event will be about showcasing style and partying for the revelers.

Staff Writer

