Fashola calls for sanction against unethical practice in building industry

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on Friday called for severe sanction against anybody that compromised professional standard in the building industry in the country.

Fashola, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Policy and Legal Matters, Lanre Akinsola, made the call during World Accreditation Day celebration organised by Nigeria National Accreditation Services (NiNAS).

The theme of 2017 world Accreditation Day is: “Accreditation: delivering confidence in construction and built environment.’’

The minister said the theme of this year celebration underscores the importance of quality and standard in the built environment, saying that construction is a sector where standard cannot be compromised.

He said if the defaulters were disciplined or expelled from their professional bodies it would serve as deterrence to others as well as inform members of the public that there was protection against professional misconducts.

According to him, every time there is a failed building, every time a rule of professional conduct is violated, every time a professional is impersonated; it means the rule of standard has been broken.

“ Standard as embodiment of rule of law that requires internal regulation by the professional body as the regulator of the profession just like every other professional body.

“ What of the built industry? Does our professional disciplinary council exist?

“ If it exist, does the public know about its operations and what standard to expect from the professionals they engage in the built industry?

“ How many of our professionals have been sanctioned for their culpability in building collapse resulting in cases of substandard construction projects,’’ he questioned.

Fashola noted that the building sector was important for economic development, employment creation and the environment, therefore, “it is a sector where standard cannot and should not be negotiated’’.

“ It is critical that the public have confidence in the safety, security and sustainability of construction projects and the built environment.

“ To engender confidence in the industry, internal professional regulation or certification may not be enough, hence the need for external validation by an independent third party accreditation agencies like NiNAS becomes important’’.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer, NiNAS, Celestine Okanya said that accreditation would provide support in every stage of construction.

Okanya also noted that accreditation could reduce the number of building collapse to the barest minimum, saying that Nigeria lacks a robust quality national infrastructure.

Mr Jean Bakole, Regional Director, UNIDO, said it was committed to work with Nigerian government to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development activities that would result in significant trade within and beyond Africa Region.

Bakole said that NiNAS would work with the standards set by the international organisation for standardisation and the international electro-technical commission to deliver impartial, objective and competent accreditation services to Nigerian economy. (NAN)

The post Fashola calls for sanction against unethical practice in building industry appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

