Fashola, Okocha, Kanu, Taribo to play in CAN Novelty Match

THE maiden Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) versus Veteran Ex-Internationals Novelty Football Match and Awards will take place at the National Stadium Pitch and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Centre respectively on Saturday, June 3, 2017. The Match is slated for 10am while the awards will start by 4pm.

The epoch-making event will feature the Minister for Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, alongside celebrated superstars such as Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, Friday Elaho, Henry Nwosu etc.

Hon. Sheriff O. Balogun, the Administrator of Surulere Local Government will serve as the Chief Host while Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, the Lagos State CAN Chairman, will be the chairman of the event. The Spiritual Father of the Day is Msgr Bernard Okoduah, the Parish Priest of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gbaja, Surulere, Lagos.

Among the Awardees is Chief Mike Umeh (Ozodinobi 1 of Amichi), the MD of Central Bag Nigeria Ltd, former Team Manager of the Super Eagles and National Sports Administrator who will be honoured with the CAN Sportscity Soccer Lifetime Achievement Award. Renowned soccer aficionado Godwin Dudu Orumen, CEO Multi Sports Ltd and Sportsshaq, will bag the CAN Sportscity Sports Business Award. Mrs. Philomena Imoaghene, Area Manager, Standard Chartered Bank, Head Office, Victoria Island, Lagos will be decorated with the CAN Sportscity Outstanding Charity Award.

The distinguished ball-playing Hon Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, will be bedecked with the CAN Sportscity Pillar of Sports Award. The ace journalist and poet Uzor Maxim Uzoatu bags the CAN Sportscity Soccer Media Award. Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot, Honourable Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly will be honoured with the CAN Sportscity Youth Ambassador Award. The inimitable Jide Benson is the MC of the grand outing while ace musician Sammie Okposo is among the awardees.

The event is a collaboration of X-Plore Integrated Services Limited under the watch of Mr Louis Nwadialo as the Managing Director, and Christian Association of Nigeria, Surulere Chapter, with Mr Ignatius Ukatu as the Coordinator. The Special Guest of Honour is Ayodeji Tinubu, the Chairman/Special Adviser Lagos State Sports Commission. The Special Guests are: Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the Honourable Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Lagos State, and Dr Jide Idris, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State.

