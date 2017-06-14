Pages Navigation Menu

Fashola recommends whistle blowing policy to curtail energy theft
Nigeria Today
ENUGU—POWER Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has recommended that the whistle blowing policy be extended to the power sector to expose energy thieves. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. Fashola made the recommendation at 6th …
