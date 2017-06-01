Fashola reveals when Buhari’s 10,000 Megawatts of electricity will be achieved

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured that the 10,000 megawatts target given by President Muhammadu Buhari which is needed to supply the country with adequate electricity will be met by 2019. The former Lagos State Governor gave the assurance while featuring on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily. Fashola stated […]

