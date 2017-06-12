Pages Navigation Menu

Fashola urges Enugu to pay N2.6bn electricity debt

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, has faulted the no confidence vote passed on Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) by the state House of Assembly. The minister, who criticised the action on Monday in Enugu at the 16th power sector monthly meeting, appealed to the state government to settle the N2.6 billion it owed EEDC.

