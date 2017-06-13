Fashola wants FG to extend ‘whistle-blowing’ policy to power sector – Vanguard
The Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called on the Federal Government to extend its 'whistleblowing' policy to the power sector to curb energy theft. Fashola made the appeal in Enugu at the 16th Power sector monthly meeting, …
