Fast Rising Model Elizabeth Ayodele Covers A Nasty Boy’s June/July Issue – BellaNaija

Fast Rising Model Elizabeth Ayodele Covers A Nasty Boy's June/July Issue
A few months after being discovered by Few Models and being signed by IMG Worldwide, Elizabeth Ayodele's life has since changed into a roller coaster ride after kicking off her modelling career at Paris and Milan Fashion Week walking for storied brands …
Elizabeth Ayodele 18-yr-old IMG signee is cover girl for 'A Nasty Boy'
