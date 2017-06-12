Fatai Amoo Faces Sack

The management of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), has given an ultimatum to the technical crew of the team to immediately find a way out of the relegation zone in the Nigerian Professional League or be ready to face sack.

The Executive Chairman of the Club, Mr. Gbolagade Busari gave this stern warning on Monday at an emergency management meeting to evaluate the position of the club at rock bottom of the league table.

Busari disclosed that the Technical Adviser of the team, Mr Fatai Amoo, was specifically reminded that his position, as the head of the crew will be evaluated on match-to-match basis and the management will not hesitate to wield the big axe.

The ultimatum given to the technical crew start from their next game against Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC on Sunday in Ibadan.

“The team has a crop of young and promising players that could excel in the Nigerian League and it is the duty of the technical crew to mould them into a successful side,” Busari said. The Chairman reiterated that the management will not tolerate any form of excuses on the part of the technical crew, urging that all efforts should be harnessed to see that the team survives the relegation battles.

In his own submission, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Yomi Oke promised that the government will redouble its efforts in supporting the team in its bid to bring back the glory of Shooting Stars, adding that the teeming supporters, who are not happy with the team, will soon have smiles on their faces.

The post Fatai Amoo Faces Sack appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

